Indian Air Force aircraft crashes near Chennai

An Indian Air Force (IAF) training aircraft crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, Indian media reported.

The aircraft, a Pilatus PC-7, went down at around 2 pm during a routine training mission, according to an official cited by Press Trust of India.

Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties on the ground.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash, the official release added. The probe is ongoing.