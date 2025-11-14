Neem enters retail space with DigiKhata to offer faster payouts to SMEs

Fintech Neem has partnered with DigiKhata to offer “faster and more reliable” payouts to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday, marking its entry into Pakistan’s retail segment.

According to Neem, its branded wallet and ledger infrastructure will be integrated into DigiKhata’s platform, enabling merchants and retailers to access instant and secure disbursements.

The company said the move was aimed at easing a key operational challenge for SMEs, which often face delays in settlements while managing multiple payment streams.

Pakistan’s Neem sees $1mn investment from DNI Group

DigiKhata, which says it has onboarded more than one million merchants, provides digital bookkeeping, trade credit management and its online store solution, DigiDokaan, helping SMEs manage catalogues, orders, payments and deliveries from a unified interface.

In a blog published on Neem.io, Neem co-founder Nadeem Shaikh described disbursements as an overlooked part of the digital payments chain and said the partnership would give merchants greater control over their funds.

DigiKhata CEO Adnan Aslam said the collaboration would improve SMEs’ financial agility by offering quicker access to earnings.

Over 40 Pakistani startups, VCs head to Riyadh for Paklaunch Unconference

Neem said the infrastructure being deployed could also support embedded lending in the future, including working capital loans, invoice financing and buy-now-pay-later options based on transaction histories.

The company added that the initiative aimed to strengthen cash flow management for SMEs and support growth as Pakistan’s digital economy expands.

The company has been expanding rapidly across multiple sectors through a series of partnerships announced in recent months.

Last month, Neem entered the insurance space through a strategic partnership with Blink, a technology company that operates in the food and beverage space.

In June this year, the fintech entered the logistics space, partnering with Leopards Courier Services, one of the country’s largest courier and logistics groups.

Its products are already active with partners such as Sehat Kahani, Smartlane, TCS, ezBike, Bakhabar Kissan, Farm2Home, Edkasa, and several retail and e-commerce brands, including Sana Safinaz, Union Fabrics, Bechlo.pk, and EcommDeals.