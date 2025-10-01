BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
Fintech Neem partners with F&B company Blink to ‘simplify payments and settlements’

'Pakistan’s food and retail sector is growing at an incredible pace, and smooth money movement is now more important than' says Neem representative
Saleha Riaz Published 01 Oct, 2025 10:00am

Embedded finance platform Neem announced Wednesday it is partnering with Blink, a technology company that operates in the food and beverages space. This is Neem’s first partnership with a player that operates across Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP), it told Business Recorder.

The collaboration will help Blink manage its movement of funds by introducing new ways to simplify payments and settlements for its clients, Neem said.**

According to its statement, Pakistan’s online food delivery market is expanding quickly, with the delivery segment alone projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030.

Fashion marketplace LAAM partners with Neem to give sellers instant access to earnings

“In this fast-rising sector, Blink has established itself as a category leader. Over the past year, it processed more than 8 million orders, and now powers direct ordering for over 1,500 restaurants across the MENAP region. This growth underscores both the scale of the opportunity and the importance of simplifying how money moves across Blink’s ecosystem,” the statement said.

Blink is integrating Neem’s payment link APIs into its ERP system, ensuring that every monthly invoice automatically comes with a secure payment link. This makes it simple for restaurants to settle their subscription fees on time, using a range of methods such as cards, bank accounts, wallets, and Raast.

“The integration eliminates friction from the billing process for Blink, offering restaurants a faster and more convenient way to manage their payments,” Neem said in its statement.

“The collaboration is primarily for Blink’s restaurants clients in Pakistan,” a Neem spokesperson told Business Recorder.

Syed Sair Ali, CEO & co-founder at Blink, said: “our mission is to empower restaurants and retailers with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy.“

“Partnering with Neem allows us to simplify how payments and settlements happen behind the scenes, freeing our clients to focus on what matters most, serving their customers.”

Neem will also provide a Blink-branded wallet and ledger solution. This will enable Blink to issue digital wallets to restaurants and handle settlements with greater speed and accuracy.

“Pakistan’s food and retail sector is growing at an incredible pace, and smooth money movement is now more important than ever,” said Shehrez Bawany, Head of Partnerships at Neem.

“Our goal is to give platforms like Blink the financial infrastructure they need to scale with confidence.”

This collaboration marks Neem’s entry into Pakistan’s fast-expanding online food restaurant sector.

