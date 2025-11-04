Sri Lanka shares end muted

Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Tuesday, as gains in communication services stocks countered losses in utilities.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.11% higher at 22,953.49.

Paragon Ceylon gained 25% and was the top percentage gainer on the CSE All-Share, while Ceylon Tea Brokers was the top percentage loser with a 7.8% drop.

Trading volumes on the CSE All-Share index rose to 161.7 million shares from 158.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.41 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.57 million) from 5.73 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 563.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.33 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lanka’s stock markets will be closed on November 5 for a local holiday.