Weaponisation of water cannot, will not succeed, says Zardari

Citing India’s water aggression towards Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said weaponisation of water could not and would not succeed.

“Pakistan faced a new threat in the form of weaponisation of water,” President Zardari said, addressing the World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Radio Pakistan reported.

Regretting the violation of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by the other party, he said such tactics cannot and will not succeed, he added.

Zardari also emphasised the need for social integration based on equality, solidarity and respect for human rights.

He called for eradication of poverty in all its forms, promoting full and productive employment and the decent work for all. “We must ensure global institutions are inclusive and responsive especially to the needs of Global South,” he said.

The president said Pakistan remained steadfast in placing people at the centre of policies. “Our vision for inclusive and sustainable development is fully aligned with the spirit of Doha declaration,” he maintained.

Zardari mentioned that Pakistan’s flagship Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had empowered over nine million families with income assistance as well as healthcare and educational support. “This landmark programme remains a model for the rest of the world and has helped transform millions of lives,” he said.

The president said sustainable development goals also remained within the country’s sight. He said Pakistan aimed to raise literacy rate to 90 percent and ensure that every child was in the school. Through the National Internship Programme, they were empowering the youth, he said.

Referring to the impacts of climate change, he said Pakistan was investing in resilient adaptation, ensuring that growth remains green, inclusive and long lasting.

The president also called for the resolution of Palestinian and Kashmir disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.