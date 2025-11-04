BML 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
BOP 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
CPHL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.09%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 218.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.32%)
FCCL 53.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.13%)
FFL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
GCIL 32.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.29%)
HUBC 219.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.38%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.51%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
MLCF 96.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
NBP 225.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.45%)
PAEL 52.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 25.72 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.85%)
PIBTL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
POWER 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.15%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.09%)
PREMA 42.40 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (5.26%)
PRL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.29%)
PTC 37.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.8%)
SNGP 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.45%)
SSGC 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.32%)
TELE 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.15%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.98%)
TREET 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.88%)
TRG 81.84 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.27%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 17,002 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.89%)
BR30 53,852 Decreased By -716.7 (-1.31%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends higher; importer dollar bids erode intervention-led rebound

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 04:28pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed stronger on Tuesday, hoisted by likely market intervention by the Reserve Bank of India even as routine dollar bids from importers and foreign banks kept a lid on the currency’s gains.

The rupee closed at 88.6550 against the U.S. dollar, up 0.1% on the day, after being pinned close to its all-time low over recent trading sessions.

The currency touched a peak of 88.42 in early trading before trimming gains.

The RBI likely intervened to shore up the rupee before the local spot market opened and was possibly active intermittently though the day’s session as well, traders said.

Early in the session, broad based interbank offers in wake of the intervention also helped the rupee, but importers stepped in around the 88.50 mark, a trader at a Mumbai based bank said.

A pickup in dollar strength has exerted strain on the rupee since last week, adding to the headwinds sparked by worries over the hit from steep U.S. trade tariffs and muted foreign portfolio flows. The currency has declined 3% over 2025 so far.

Indian shares drop as broader profit booking dampens earnings optimism

On the day, the dollar index was perched near a three-month peak while most Asian currencies slipped. India’s benchmark equity indexes, meanwhile, declined about 0.6% each.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Indian equities worth $1.6 billion last month but the year-to-date tally stands at a net outflow of nearly $17 billion.

“We continue to forecast INR underperforming core G10 and Asia FX, but the key change relative to last month is the RBI drawing a line in the sand for now at the 88.800-level for USD/INR,” analysts at MUFG said in a note.

The firm expects the rupee to recover modestly to 88.50 in the second quarter of 2026. India’s financial markets will be shut on Wednesday for a local holiday.

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends higher; importer dollar bids erode intervention-led rebound

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes, seeks to renegotiate Qatar supplies

Rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PIA says ‘illegal’ engineers’ strike aimed at sabotaging privatization push

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Pakistan send South Africa into bat in first ODI

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

Read more stories