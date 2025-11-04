Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Multan, successfully foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 30 kilograms of silver valued at approximately Rs13.4 million during an enforcement operation near Bawata, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Acting on credible information and in coordination with local authorities, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) intercepted a passenger bus and conducted a detailed examination, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said in a statement.

During the inspection, ASO officials recovered silver bars weighing around 30kg from unclaimed luggage.

“No passenger came forward to claim ownership or produce valid import or purchase documents, confirming the smuggled nature of the consignment,” read the statement.

The seized silver has been taken into custody under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1969. Further investigation is underway to identify the source, route, and intended recipients of the smuggled goods and to apprehend those involved in the smuggling network.

“The FBR remains fully committed to curbing smuggling and safeguarding the country’s economic interests,” it added.

The smuggling of silver has increased in recent weeks amid a sharp rise in international prices of the precious metal. The metal is currently hovering above the Rs5,000 per tola mark in the local market.

Days ago, in a series of coordinated enforcement operations, Customs officials successfully intercepted and seized large quantities of smuggled silver and vehicles being used for illegal transport. The total tentative value of the seizure stood at Rs26.76 million.