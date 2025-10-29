Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

In a series of coordinated enforcement operations under the Chief Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Islamabad, field formations in Quetta, Karachi, and Gadani have successfully intercepted and seized large quantities of smuggled silver and vehicles being used for illegal transport.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Quetta intercepted a Toyota Axio (Reg. No. AWQ-240) in Yaroo area, recovering: 40 Fine (999.9) Silver Bricks of 39,996 grams (approx. 40 kg), 36 Silver Biscuits (999 purity) of 9,000 grams (9 kg), Vehicle (Toyota Axio) valued at Rs6 million.

The total tentative value of the seizure stands at Rs26.76 million, read a statement on Wednesday.

The goods and vehicle have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

In two separate but consecutive intelligence-based operations, the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi successfully foiled major smuggling attempts at Mochko Check Post, RCD Highway- recovering a total of 45 kilograms of smuggled silver valued at over Rs21 million.

In the first operation, a passenger bus Al-Hakeem (BTA-022) arriving from Gwadar was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 25 kilograms of silver valued at approximately Rs12 million. The contraband was found concealed within passenger luggage belonging to Muhammad Arif s/o Shahjahan, who failed to produce lawful import documents.

**Customs Karachi foils smuggling bid of silver 101 101**

In the second operation, a passenger bus Al-Saif (JD-553) was intercepted on credible information, resulting in the recovery of an additional 20 kilograms of silver bars worth approximately Rs9 million. The bus and its crew were detained, and the silver was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1969.

Investigations in both cases are ongoing to identify the sources, routes, and intended recipients of the smuggled goods, as well as to expose any broader network involved in the illegal transportation of precious metals.

Meanwhile, the Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) Khurkhera, acting on prior information and in coordination with Uthal Police, intercepted a Toyota Corolla (Reg. No. BFR-023) on October 23, 2025. A total of 25 kilograms of smuggled silver was recovered. Two individuals, Shah Wali and Abdul Razak, were arrested, and an FIR has been lodged. The seized goods and vehicle have been placed under custody while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Customs commended the efforts of the enforcement teams in Quetta, Karachi, and Gadani.

“These coordinated actions reflect Pakistan Customs’ enhanced vigilance and inter-agency cooperation under the FBR Transformation Plan, aimed at protecting the national economy and ensuring lawful trade,” the spokesperson added.