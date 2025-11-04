BML 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.65%)
BOP 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 216.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.05%)
FCCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
FFL 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.42%)
GCIL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.56%)
HUBC 219.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.26%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
MLCF 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
NBP 223.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-2.22%)
PAEL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
PIAHCLA 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PPL 185.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.14%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.01%)
PRL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.85%)
PTC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.08%)
SNGP 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.22%)
SSGC 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.95%)
TELE 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
BR100 16,958 Decreased By -196 (-1.14%)
BR30 53,733 Decreased By -836.4 (-1.53%)
KSE100 161,193 Decreased By -1609.9 (-0.99%)
KSE30 48,916 Decreased By -581 (-1.17%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenya to hold follow-up meetings with IMF for new programme

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 11:41am

NAIROBI: Kenya plans to hold follow-up meetings with the IMF in efforts to secure a new programme, Finance Minister John Mbadi said on Tuesday, and added the government is confident it will agree with the lender on the treatment of securitised debt.

The East African nation, which is seeking new ways to finance infrastructure projects due to sharply rising debt, has turned to securitisation of some revenues and borrowing against them.

While the government views the move as one that allows it to avoid accumulating more debt, the IMF wants the additional borrowing to be classified as normal debt, Mbadi said, adding he was confident they will come to an agreement.

Kenya’s $3.6 billion programme with the IMF expired earlier this year, and some officials have expressed interest in getting a new one that will include a lending component.

Some financial analysts have said that Kenya needs a new loan deal from the Washington-based Fund to anchor its external debt repayments.

IMF Kenya finance minister Nairobi Mbadi John Mbadi

Comments

200 characters

Kenya to hold follow-up meetings with IMF for new programme

KSE-100 loses momentum, down nearly 700 points in intraday trading

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa in first ODI

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Read more stories