BML 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.13%)
CNERGY 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
CPHL 91.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.65%)
DCL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 237.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.32%)
FCCL 55.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.01%)
FFL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
GCIL 31.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
HUBC 209.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.68%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.23%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
NBP 203.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.91%)
PAEL 54.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
POWER 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.14%)
PPL 192.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.8%)
PREMA 42.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.09%)
PRL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PTC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.88%)
SNGP 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.07%)
SSGC 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
TPLP 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TREET 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
BR100 17,223 Increased By 66.6 (0.39%)
BR30 54,766 Increased By 458.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 165,030 Increased By 499.2 (0.3%)
KSE30 50,792 Increased By 157.2 (0.31%)
Oct 10, 2025
IMF visit to Kenya discussed reforms that could lead to a new programme

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2025 11:11am

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that a staff visit to Kenya took stock of the latest macroeconomic developments and discussed reforms that could pave the way for a new programme.

The IMF said in a statement that policy priorities included “measures to enhance fiscal policy credibility, ensure sustainability of public finances and debt, and minimize fiscal, financial, and external sector risks”.

Discussions with Kenyan authorities would continue during the upcoming IMF Annual Meetings, it added.

The East African nation’s $3.6 billion programme with the IMF expired earlier this year, and some officials have expressed interest in getting a new one that will include a lending component.

Some financial analysts have said that Kenya needs a new loan deal from the Washington-based Fund to anchor its external debt repayments.

International Monetary fund Kenya

