Strong buying lifts index

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the week on a strong note, supported by the positive momentum carried over from Friday’s session and improved regional sentiment following last week’s Pakistan–Afghanistan ceasefire.

The benchmark KSE-100 index advanced by 1,171.42 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 162,803.16 points compared to 161,631.73 points in the previous session. The index touched an intraday high of 163,935.03 points and a low of 161,892.59 points during the trading session.

On Monday, the BRIndex100 closed at 17,154.44 points, up 181.4 points or 1.07 percent from the previous close, with a total volume of 700.65 million shares. The BRIndex30 also ended higher at 54,569.16 points, gaining 551.1 points or 1.02 percent, with a total turnover of 420.06 million shares.

According to a market review by Topline Securities, the upward momentum from previous sessions persisted, supported by institutional inflows particularly from local mutual funds, as reflected in NCCPL data. Heavyweight stocks including Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), Engro Corporation (ENGRO), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Hub Power Company (HUBC), and TRG Pakistan (TRG) were the major contributors to the index’s rise, collectively adding 1,131 points to the overall gains.

Trading activity remained steady as the ready market volume stood at 949.36 million shares, slightly lower than 952.86 million shares recorded earlier. The traded value increased to Rs47.58 billion, up from Rs42.27 billion in the last session. Meanwhile, the overall market capitalization rose to Rs18.64 trillion from Rs18.56 trillion, reflecting improved investor participation.

As many as 486 companies participated in the ready market, out of which 262 closed higher, 176 declined, and 48 remained unchanged.

Among the most actively traded scrips, Hascol Petroleum Limited led with 119.51 million shares, closing at Rs17.07. Bank of Punjab followed with 81.17 million shares, finishing at Rs35.51, while WorldCall Telecom Limited recorded a turnover of 44.13 million shares, closing at Rs1.85.

In the list of top gainers, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited recorded the highest increase of Rs455.70, closing at Rs28,939.75, followed by Atlas Honda Limited, which gained Rs71.80 to settle at Rs1,526.51. On the losing side, PIA Holding Company Limited (B) registered the steepest decline of Rs336.52, closing at Rs24,453.05, while Sapphire Fibres Limited fell by Rs38.11 to close at Rs1,292.65.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,891.68, showing a net positive change of 220.28 points or 0.89 percent, with a total turnover of 2,235,017 shares. The BR Cement Index ended at 12,785.74, up 44.21 points or 0.35 percent, on a total turnover of 52,574,019 shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 49,993.10, down 285.58 points or 0.57 percent, with a total turnover of 143,505,935 shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 27,856.83, gaining 395.05 points or 1.44 percent, with a total turnover of 52,502,746 shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index ended at 13,757.96, up 24.75 points or 0.18 percent, with a total turnover of 150,738,823 shares. The BR Technology and Communication Index closed at 3,936.52, increasing by 46.88 points or 1.21 percent, with a total turnover of 139,629,203 shares.

Analysts noted that overall, trading remained active across multiple sectors, with strong institutional buying and renewed interest in fertilizer, power, technology, and banking stocks supporting the market’s upward trajectory.

