PML-N seeking PPP support: Bilawal

Naveed Butt Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has convened a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on November 6 at Bilawal House, Karachi, to discuss the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment and the country’s overall political situation.

In his tweet on Monday, Bilawal revealed that a delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recently met with President Asif Ali Zardari and himself to seek the PPP’s support for the 27th amendment.

According to the PPP chairman, the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment includes the establishment of a Constitutional Court, restoration of executive magistrates, and the authority to transfer judges. It also proposes to end the constitutional protection of provincial shares in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and to introduce changes to Article 243, which relates to the command and appointment of the armed forces.

Bilawal added that the amendment further aims to return powers relating to education and population planning to the federal government and to resolve the ongoing deadlock over appointments to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Bilawal said that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting would be held on November 6 (Thursday) to discuss these matters and decide the party’s policy following President Asif Ali Zardari’s return from Doha.

President Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently on an official visit to Doha, is expected to return and join the CEC meeting to finalise the party’s official stance on the matter.

Senior party leaders are expected to attend the meeting to formulate the PPP’s official position on the crucial constitutional amendment and broader national political developments. Article 243 of the Constitution of Pakistan vests the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces in the president and reads, “The President shall, on advice of the Prime Minister, appoint Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Chief of the Air Staff.”

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already criticised the move, accusing the ruling coalition of attempting to weaken judicial independence and strengthen executive control. As political debate intensifies, the PPP’s upcoming decision could prove crucial in shaping the outcome of the proposed constitutional reform. The 27th Constitutional Amendment has therefore become a defining political moment that could reshape Pakistan’s governance framework depending on the stance the PPP adopts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

