President summons NA session tomorrow: PML-N may introduce 27th Amendment Bill

Naveed Butt Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari summoned the National Assembly session on Wednesday (Nov 5), where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is expected to introduce a bill for the 27th Constitutional Amendment after consultation with coalition partners and the creation of a broad-based political consensus.

The President also summoned the Senate session on Tuesday (November 4) in Parliament House at 5:00 pm.

The President has summoned the sessions in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The PML-N government is reportedly preparing to introduce the 27th Constitutional Amendment — a sweeping reform package that could reshape Pakistan’s governance framework and alter the balance of power between the federation and the provinces.

According to government sources, the proposed amendment seeks to return key subjects such as education and population planning to federal control, reversing their devolution to the provinces under the 18th Constitutional Amendment. It also aims to clarify legal ambiguities surrounding the tenure and constitutional standing of Field Marshal AsimMunir, the Chief of Army Staff, who is scheduled to retire on November 28, 2025.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment is said to be an extensive legislative initiative encompassing major structural changes across the judiciary, the National Finance Commission (NFC) framework, and federal-provincial relations. The draft reportedly proposes the removal of constitutional protection for provincial shares in the NFC Award, the abolition of Article 191A, and the introduction of a new article establishing a Constitutional Court or Supreme Constitutional Court — a move that would fundamentally redefine the hierarchy and jurisdiction of Pakistan’s judiciary. Other proposed changes include amendments to Article 200, granting the authority to transfer High Court judges, and to Article 213, revising the procedure for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to help end recurring political deadlocks over the post. To secure passage of the amendment, the government must obtain a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament. In this context, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — a key coalition partner — holds a decisive role. The government requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament to pass a constitutional amendment, making the support of the PPP, a key ally, essential to the fate of this highly consequential legislative package.

