Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: Inflation benchmark, Consumer Price Index, increased by 6.2percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2025 as compared to 5.6percent in the previous month and 7.2percent in October 2024, mainly because of a substantial hike in the prices of vegetables and wheat flour.

According to the figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the CPI increased by 1.8percent in October 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.0percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.2percent in October 2024.

CPI inflation (urban) increased by 6.0percent on a YOY basis in October 2025 as compared to 5.5percent the previous month and 9.3percent in October 2024. On a MoM basis, it remained stable at 1.5percent both in October 2025 and the previous month, compared to an increase of 1.1 percent in October 2024.

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 5.6% in September 2025

The CPI inflation (rural) increased by 6.6percent on a YoY basis in October 2025, as compared to an increase of 5.8percent in the previous month and 4.2percent in October 2024. On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.3percent in October 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.8percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5percent in October 2024.

Sensitive Price Index based inflation on a YoY basis increased by 4.8percent in October 2025 as compared to an increase of 4.5percent a month earlier and an increase of 9.7percent in October 2024. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.9percent in October 2025 as compared to 2.0percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6percent in October 2024.

Wholesale Price Index-based inflation on a YoY basis increased by 1.1percent in October 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.6percent in the previous month and an increase of 3.9percent in October 2024. On a MoM basis, it remained stable at 0.5percent both in October 2025 and the previous month, as compared to no change in October 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy urban inflation increased by 7.5 percent on a YoY basis in October 2025 as compared to 7.0percent the previous month and 8.6percent in October 2024. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.1 percent in October 2025 as compared to 0.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., October 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy rural inflation increased by 8.4percent on a YoY basis in October 2025, compared to 7.8percent in the previous month and an increase of 11.7percent in October 2024.

On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.3percent in October 2025 as compared to 0.6percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.7percent in the corresponding month of last year, ie, October 2024.

Trimmed urban inflation increased by 6.0percent on a YoY basis in October 2025, as compared to 5.7percent the previous month and 6.4percent in October 2024. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.9percent in October 2025 as compared to 0.3percent the previous month and an increase of 0.7percent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., October 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025