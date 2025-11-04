KP seeks consensus on 27th Amendment

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, has issued a statement regarding the country’s economy, saying that this year’s development budget was already the lowest in national history in terms of GDP ratio, and now it has been further reduced by Rs300 billion to Rs700 billion.

Muzzammil Aslam said that Pakistan’s total debt has increased by Rs 35 trillion over the past four years, while federal development expenditures during this period remained below Rs 4 trillion.

He added that the public can easily gauge the country’s level of debt and development from these figures. “Even in such circumstances, the government continues to claim improvement in the economy,” he remarked, adding that under the current government, Pakistan’s development has become nothing more than a dream.

In a separate statement responding to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s tweet regarding the 27th Constitutional Amendment, Muzzammil Aslam said that there is a need for national consensus on such amendments with complete honesty and integrity.

He emphasized that broad-based consultation is essential for the country’s progress. The KP Finance Adviser further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is completely unaware of the reconstitution of the NFC, and that a draft proposal is required for consultation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025