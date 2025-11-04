BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Rain, snowfall likely in upper parts from today

Published November 4, 2025

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain, wind and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over the mountains, in the upper parts of the country from November 4 to 5.

According to the Met Office on Monday, a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper regions on November 3 and may persist until November 5.

Under its influence, rain, windstorms and thunderstorms are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Snowfall is expected over mountainous areas, while isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.

Rain and thunderstorms are also likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore on November 4.

The PMD said that day temperatures are expected to fall significantly during the wet spell, followed by colder nights. Foggy and smoggy conditions are likely to ease during the rain but may return afterwards.

Farmers, travellers and tourists have been advised to plan their activities accordingly, while authorities warned that windstorms, hailstorms and lightning could damage loose structures.

