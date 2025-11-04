BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Bank Alfalah pledges additional USD5m for flood-hit communities

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:41am

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has approved an additional USD5 million equivalent to Rs 1.4 billion to support the reconstruction of communities hit by the 2025 floods.

The new allocation raises the bank’s total contribution for flood relief and rehabilitation since 2022 to USD15 million, reflecting its ongoing commitment to rebuilding lives and strengthening resilience against climate-driven disasters.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Atif Bajwa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank Alfalah, informed that the Chairman of Bank Alfalah, His Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan Excellency and the Board of directors has approved an additional USD5 million, to help rebuild communities devastated by the 2025 floods.

This latest commitment brings the Bank’s total contribution towards comprehensive flood relief and rehabilitation since the 2022 floods to USD15 million, highlighting its sustained efforts to support communities following catastrophic climate events.

“At Bank Alfalah, we aspire to be more than a financial institution; we are a caring bank. We are deeply grateful to our Chairman and Board for this generous pledge. It reflects our shared belief that rebuilding lives and strengthening climate resilience”, Bajwa said.

The newly announced funds will be channeled through a network of partner non-governmental organizations to restore infrastructure, rebuild livelihoods, and enhance resilience across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The initiative includes a multi-input development program focusing on housing, education, health, and climate-smart agriculture to support sustained rehabilitation, he added.

