KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 03, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 162,803.16 High: 163,935.03 Low: 161,892.59 Net Change: 1,171.43 Volume (000): 352,998 Value (000): 32,548,640 Makt Cap (000) 4,792,202,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,891.68 NET CH (+) 220.28 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,785.74 NET CH (+) 44.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 49,993.10 NET CH (-) 285.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,856.83 NET CH (+) 395.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,757.96 NET CH (+) 24.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,936.52 NET CH (+) 46.88 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-November-2025 ====================================

