BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 03, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 162,803.16
High: 163,935.03
Low: 161,892.59
Net Change: 1,171.43
Volume (000): 352,998
Value (000): 32,548,640
Makt Cap (000) 4,792,202,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,891.68
NET CH (+) 220.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,785.74
NET CH (+) 44.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 49,993.10
NET CH (-) 285.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,856.83
NET CH (+) 395.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,757.96
NET CH (+) 24.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,936.52
NET CH (+) 46.88
------------------------------------
As on: 03-November-2025
====================================
