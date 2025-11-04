BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Markets Print 2025-11-04

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 03, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 03, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                162,803.16
High:                     163,935.03
Low:                      161,892.59
Net Change:                 1,171.43
Volume (000):                352,998
Value (000):              32,548,640
Makt Cap (000)         4,792,202,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 24,891.68
NET CH                    (+) 220.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,785.74
NET CH                     (+) 44.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 49,993.10
NET CH                    (-) 285.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 27,856.83
NET CH                    (+) 395.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,757.96
NET CH                     (+) 24.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,936.52
NET CH                     (+) 46.88
------------------------------------
As on:              03-November-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

