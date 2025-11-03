BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB announces completion of Mohammad Waseem’s tenure as head coach

BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday the completion of Mohammad Waseem’s tenure as Head Coach of the Pakistan National Women’s Cricket Team.

The process to appoint a new head coach is currently underway, and the announcement regarding his successor will be made in due course, the cricket board said in a statement.

South Africa knock Pakistan out of Women’s Cricket World Cup

“The PCB remains committed to strengthening women’s cricket in Pakistan and ensuring the team receives the best possible support to achieve continued success on the international stage,” it added.

The move comes after the women’s team failed to win a single match during the recently concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, losing four of the seven matches, while three games were washed out.

PCB Mohammad Waseem Pakistan women's team head coach

Comments

200 characters

PCB announces completion of Mohammad Waseem’s tenure as head coach

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Govt’s economic team highlights reform progress as Pakistan enters stabilisation phase

3 India-sponsored terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

Govt, parliament to decide on sending troops to Gaza: DG ISPR

Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza crisis, vow to deepen bilateral ties

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz seeks President Zardari’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

Green Line Phase-II to be completed within a year: Ahsan Iqbal

Rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

Read more stories