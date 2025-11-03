PCB announces completion of Mohammad Waseem’s tenure as head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday the completion of Mohammad Waseem’s tenure as Head Coach of the Pakistan National Women’s Cricket Team.

The process to appoint a new head coach is currently underway, and the announcement regarding his successor will be made in due course, the cricket board said in a statement.

“The PCB remains committed to strengthening women’s cricket in Pakistan and ensuring the team receives the best possible support to achieve continued success on the international stage,” it added.

The move comes after the women’s team failed to win a single match during the recently concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, losing four of the seven matches, while three games were washed out.