South Africa knock Pakistan out of Women’s Cricket World Cup

South Africa Women secured a commanding 150-run victory over Pakistan Women in a rain-affected match at Colombo (RPS) on Tuesday, topping the points table, and knocking Pakistan out of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The target for Pakistan was revised to 234 in 20 overs under the DLS method.

After a two-hour rain delay, South Africa’s batters launched an aggressive response, posting 312/9 in 40 overs. Laura Wolvaardt scored 90 off 82 balls, while Sune Luus added 61.

Marizanne Kapp starred with an unbeaten 68 from 43 balls and claimed 3 wickets to be named Player of the Match. Nadine de Klerk’s blistering 41 from just 16 deliveries helped accelerate the innings in the final overs.

Pakistan struggled in the chase, finishing at 83/7. Sidra Nawaz top-scored with 22 not out, but none of the other batters could form partnerships.

Kapp took three wickets, supported by Ayabonga Khaka and Nondumiso Shangase. Pakistan’s bowlers, including Fatima Sana, found it difficult to adjust after the wet conditions disrupted their rhythm.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said: “We ticked all the boxes – top-order stability, middle-order control, and a strong finish. Kappie and Khaka bowled beautifully.”

Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana reflected on the challenging conditions: “We needed to stay calm after the rain; the wet ball made executing plans difficult. We need to believe more in ourselves.”

Pakistan failed to manage a single win in their campaign. The Green Shirts lost four of their six matches, while two games were washed out.