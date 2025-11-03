BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India announces $5.75 million reward for women cricket World Cup winners

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2025 07:03pm
India’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 3, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) final match between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 3, 2025. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s cricket board on Monday announced a cash reward of $5.75 million for the women’s team after their triumphant World Cup campaign.

Hosts India beat South Africa by 52 runs in front of a sell-out home crowd at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Sunday to lift their first one-day international (ODI) World Cup.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told AFP that the money was awarded “as a token of appreciation for the women’s team”, and would be spread across the players, support staff and selectors involved.

The Indian women, who triumphed at the third attempt after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017, have already received $4.48 million in prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC) – a 239 percent increase from the $1.32 million awarded to Australia in 2022.

India win maiden Women’s World Cup title after Verma-Sharma show

This edition of the Women’s World Cup boasted an overall purse of $13.88 million, eclipsing the total $10 million for the last edition of the men’s championship.

India toiled in the league phase and suffered three successive defeats, but clinched the last semi-final spot, before knocking out record seven-time champions and heavy favourites Australia.

Fans celebrated the victory at home and on the streets, with crowds in Delhi waving Indian flags and setting off fireworks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports”.

Narendra Modi India BCCI Women cricket World Cup winner ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Comments

200 characters

India announces $5.75 million reward for women cricket World Cup winners

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Govt’s economic team highlights reform progress as Pakistan enters stabilisation phase

Dar, Turkish FM discuss Gaza crisis, vow to deepen bilateral ties

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz seeks President Zardari’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

Green Line Phase-II to be completed within a year: Ahsan Iqbal

Rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Port Qasim to undergo major overhaul to drive half of $100bn revenue target

Fauji Cement, KAPCO to jointly acquire majority stake in Attock Cement

Read more stories