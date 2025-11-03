BML 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets

Indonesia’s January-September palm oil exports rise 11.62% y/y

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2025 03:02pm

JAKARTA: Indonesia exported 17.58 million metric tons of crude and refined palm oil in the January-to-September period, up 11.62% from the same period last year, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

In September alone, exports of palm oil products from the world’s top producer of the vegetable oil were 1.38 million tons, down 6.97% from the same month last year.

The bureau’s data excludes palm kernel oil, oleochemicals and biodiesel.

GAPKI, Indonesia’s palm oil association, usually releases its own figures at a later date, covering more products, and so has different export figures.

