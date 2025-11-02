BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025
Markets

Palm oil futures slip

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Friday, and fell for a second straight month, weighed down by weaker palm oil in the Dalian market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 55 ringgit, or 1.29 percent, to 4,205 ringgit (USD995.50) a metric ton at the close. The contract lost 3.38 percent in October.

“Today’s future will follow Dalian’s palm oil down,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 0.25percent, while its palm oil contract fell 0.63 percent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.1 percent.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October rose 4.3percent to 1,501,945 tonnes from 1,439,845 tonnes shipped during September, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday.

Indonesia has set a crude palm oil reference price of USD963.75 per metric ton for November, up slightly from USD963.61 per ton in October, a Trade Ministry regulation showed.

US soybean futures hit a 15-month high on Thursday, after US officials said top importer China agreed to buy tens of millions of metric tons of American crops in the next few years as part of a trade truce, analysts said.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.26percent against the dollar, making palm oil less attractive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

