Sinner, Alcaraz set for South Korea exhibition ahead of Australian Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will play an exhibition match in South Korea in January, organisers said on Monday, as the top two men’s players in the world ramp up their preparations for the Australian Open.

The pair, who have won nine of the last 10 major titles, will play in the Hyundai Card Super Match at Incheon’s Inspire Arena on January 10, eight days before the year’s first Grand Slam begins at Melbourne Park.

The exhibition has previously featured some of the biggest names in men’s tennis including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Pete Sampras, as well as women’s greats Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams.

Organisers have yet to release information on the prize money on offer for the one-off match. Sinner and Alcaraz met in three of the four Grand Slam finals this season and faced each other in the title decider at last month’s Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh.

Sinner prevailed in that contest to secure a reported $6 million in prize money.

The Italian also lifted his first Paris Masters title on Sunday to reclaim the world number one ranking from Spaniard Alcaraz, who lost early in the tournament.

Alcaraz had taken top spot after beating Sinner in the U.S. Open final in September to improve his career head-to-head record against his rival to 10-5 in official matches.

The pair also met in an epic French Open final in June when Alcaraz prevailed in five sets, before Sinner gained revenge in the Wimbledon title clash a month later.