Maintaining positive run

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee continued its positive run against the US dollar as it gained Re0.11 or 0.04 percent in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 280.91, against 281.02 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD16 million on a weekly basis, reaching USD14.47 billion as of October 24, 2025.

According to the data released by the SBP, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.69 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 12 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling against USD, closing at 281.45 and 281.95, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 87 paise for buying and 1.32 rupee for selling, closing at 325.60 and 328.75, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 7 paise for buying and 3 paise for selling, closing at 76.73 and 77.55, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 7 paise for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 75.00 and 75.62, respectively.

THE RUPEE

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

Bid Close Rs. 280.91

Offer Close Rs. 281.11

Bid Open Rs. 281.02

Offer Open Rs. 281.21

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

Bid Close Rs. 281.45

Offer Close Rs. 281.95

Bid Open Rs. 281.60

Offer Open Rs. 282.15

