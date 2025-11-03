BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-11-03

Maintaining positive run

Recorder Review Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee continued its positive run against the US dollar as it gained Re0.11 or 0.04 percent in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 280.91, against 281.02 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD16 million on a weekly basis, reaching USD14.47 billion as of October 24, 2025.

According to the data released by the SBP, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.69 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 12 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling against USD, closing at 281.45 and 281.95, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 87 paise for buying and 1.32 rupee for selling, closing at 325.60 and 328.75, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 7 paise for buying and 3 paise for selling, closing at 76.73 and 77.55, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 7 paise for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 75.00 and 75.62, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 280.91

Offer Close Rs. 281.11

Bid Open Rs. 281.02

Offer Open Rs. 281.21

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.45

Offer Close Rs. 281.95

Bid Open Rs. 281.60

Offer Open Rs. 282.15

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP foreign exchange Pakistan Rupee inter-bank market

Comments

200 characters

Maintaining positive run

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

President to attend World Summit on Social Development

Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

PM reiterates commitment to press freedom

Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish robust banking channels

PBF issues report on economic decline despite currency devaluations

German envoy calls on KP CM

Read more stories