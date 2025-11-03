HCSTSI chief greets ‘Roshan economy package’

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Saleem Memon has welcomed the announcement of the “Roshan Economy Concessional Electricity Package” by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He emphasised that for the sustainable survival of industries, protection of employment, and reduction in the cost of doing business, it is essential that the electricity and gas tariffs be reduced to the lowest possible level.

He noted that while the government’s initiative to introduce a concessional rate of Rs. 22.98 per unit for additional electricity consumption by industrial and agricultural consumers is a positive beginning, the current rates are still too high to lower production costs.

He stated that the main causes of expensive electricity in Pakistan are the capacity charges and imbalanced agreements made with the private IPPs in the past. Unless these are reviewed and revised, the actual cost of electricity cannot be reduced, making it increasingly difficult to conduct business in the country.

Memon suggested that the government should initially implement concessional rates in industrial areas, where the rate of electricity theft is significantly low. This will not only enhance electricity demand but will also encourage those consumers who have shifted to alternative energy sources to reconnect with the national grid system.

Consequently, government revenue will increase, and the unused additional generation capacity of around 7,000 megawatts will be effectively utilized.

