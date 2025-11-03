DG Explosive MoE visits Hyderabad SITE Association

HYDERABAD: The Director General of Explosives, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Abdul Ali Khan, visited the association’s secretariat on the invitation of Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry (HSATI), Zubair Ghangra.

Addressing the industrialists, DG Abdul Ali Khan said that the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) is working on robust policy reforms to strengthen the country’s industrial development. Our top priority is to ensure transparency, modernization, and ease in all matters related to energy, gas supply, and industrial safety, he stated.

He further informed that the department is introducing digital licensing, online inspection systems, and modernized regulatory procedures to enhance efficiency, save time, and reduce operational costs for industrialists.

The DG appreciated the significant contribution of Hyderabad’s industries to the national economy and assured that the Ministry would remain in close coordination with the industrial sector to promote energy efficiency, production cost reduction, and modern safety standards.

During his address, Khan revealed that the federal government has approved a strict law against illegal petrol pumps and underground fuel storage within shops across the country. He said that this law has been implemented nationwide, and all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take immediate action against illegal storage and sales. “Any person or entity involved in the unauthorized sale of petrol or diesel will now face a fine of up to Rs. 10 million along with imprisonment,” he added.

The DG also announced that during his next visit to Hyderabad, he would bring along the Director General of Gas to address the gas-related concerns of industries. He assured that all constructive suggestions presented by HSATI would be considered in future government policymaking.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman Zubair Ghangra highlighted that Hyderabad SITE is the second-largest industrial zone of Sindh, housing more than 600 active and inactive industrial units engaged in chemicals, plastics, textiles, food, engineering, auto parts, and fireworks manufacturing. He pointed out that industries are facing serious challenges such as low gas pressure, unscheduled shutdowns, inflated tariffs, and delays in licensing, which have led to nearly 35% reduction in production capacity.

The Chairman urged the Ministry of Energy to introduce special gas slab rates for industrial zones, digitize the licensing process under the Explosives Act, declare Hyderabad SITE a Model Industrial Reform Zone, and form a liaison committee between the Ministry and the Association to hold quarterly meetings for immediate resolution of industrial issues.

Senior Vice Chairman Amir Shahab emphasized that the Department of Explosives plays a vital role in sensitive sectors, particularly fireworks and chemical industries. He suggested that a transparent and digital regulatory mechanism could attract greater investment and significantly boost export potential. He praised the Ministry’s active interest in industrial development as a promising step toward economic growth, expressing hope that this collaboration between the Ministry and HSATI would continue to strengthen, paving the way for industrial expansion, mutual cooperation, and renewed confidence in Hyderabad’s business community.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman Esar Kumar, General Secretary Shahid Qaimkhani, and several leading industrialists were also present.

