Punjab extends Section 144 for seven more days

Recorder Report Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 07:08am

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has extended the implementation of Section 144 across the province for seven more days.

Under the extension, all forms of protests, rallies, processions, dharnas, and public gatherings remain banned. Section 144 prohibits four or more people from gathering at one place.

Authorities have imposed a complete ban on the display of all kinds of weapons throughout Punjab.

The use of loudspeakers under Section 144 is also completely prohibited, except for calls to prayer (Azan) and Friday sermons.

The publication or distribution of inflammatory, hate-promoting, or sectarian material has been strictly banned.

Officials said the decision to extend Section 144 has been taken to maintain law and order and protect human lives, considering terrorism and public security threats.

The restrictions do not apply to wedding ceremonies, funerals, and burials. Officers and personnel performing official duties, as well as courts, are exempted from the ban.

