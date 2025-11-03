Pak-BD closer ties to benefit region: moot told

KARACHI: A seminar titled “Two Countries, One Nation” was held on Sunday at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum to highlight the growing relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The event brought together dignitaries and intellectuals from both nations. The chief guest was Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Adviser to the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh on Finance.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Chowdhury said that Pakistan and Bangladesh should work together to strengthen economic ties and build mutual trust. He noted that both nations share a common heritage, and their closer collaboration can bring prosperity to the region.

In his address, Lieutenant General Moinuddin Haider (Retd) underscored the need for stronger bilateral engagement and cooperation in various fields, especially trade, people-to-people contact, and cultural exchange.

In his concluding remarks, Ikram Sehgal said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh beat together, and that both nations are steadily moving toward better understanding and cooperation.

Other speakers also addressed the occasion, emphasizing the historical and cultural bonds shared between the two countries.

The seminar concluded with an interactive session and a renewed call for enhanced relations between the two brotherly countries.

