GoFund UK, Zulfiqar Sandhu Welfare Society organise free eye camp

FAISALABAD: The Gojra Ophthalmology Fund (GoFund UK), in collaboration with the Zulfiqar Sandhu Welfare Society, successfully organized its annual Free Eye Camp at Noorwala Dargah, Narwala Bangla, Faisalabad. Initially scheduled for three days—24th, 25th, and 26th October 2025—the camp was extended to five days due to the overwhelming response from patients.

On the first day (24th October), over 1,000 patients were registered and examined during OPD consultations. After detailed examinations, 342 patients were shortlisted for cataract surgeries, all of which were successfully performed completely free of cost. In total, more than 340 cataract operations were completed under the supervision of experienced ophthalmologists.

All patients received free lenses, pre- and post-operative medicines, laboratory tests, and prescription glasses, while those travelling from far-flung areas were also provided with free accommodation and meals. The camp utilized modern ophthalmic technology to ensure efficient and high-quality treatment.

The camp was held in loving memory of the late Dr. Aamir Ali Majid (UK) — a PhD in Law, distinguished judge, lawyer, and philanthropist, and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Pakistan) — whose vision and compassion led to the establishment of GoFund UK, dedicated to providing healthcare and humanitarian support to the underprivileged.

