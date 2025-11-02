Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal launches fifth destination in Pakistan

The flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s airline, has begun scheduled flights to Lahore amid a fanfare of celebrations marking the airline’s fifth destination in Pakistan.

Flight F3 655 from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport arrived in Pakistan’s second largest city to a traditional water cannon salute followed by ceremonial cake-cutting festivities graced by airport and airline officials, including crew operating the inaugural flight.

According to a press release, the new twice-weekly flights take flyadeal’s total capacity between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan up to 18 scheduled services each week across five cities, which include Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot — all launched in phases since February this year.

Flyadeal launches operations in Pakistan with inaugural flights to Islamabad, Peshawar

Chief Executive Officer flyadeal Steven Greenway said: “It’s been an incredible achievement to build a countrywide operation from one to five cities across Pakistan in just eight months.

“Entering any market is always a baby step process. But our operational and commercial teams have done an impressive job to plan, launch, expand and set up the necessary infrastructure so quickly to sell, market and promote our flights in a short space of time.”

Head of Sales flyadeal Farooq Ahmad, speaking on arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, added: “Pakistan has proved to be one of flyadeal’s success stories.

As capital of Punjab province, Lahore is also known as the home of poets, philiosphers and artists. A major centre for education, publishing and being the country’s cultural hub, Lahore is recognised as a UNESCO City of Literature.

flyadeal currently operates a modern fleet of 42 A320s from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to more than 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia.

By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations with more than 100 aircraft.