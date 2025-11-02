BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal launches fifth destination in Pakistan

APP Published November 2, 2025

The flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s airline, has begun scheduled flights to Lahore amid a fanfare of celebrations marking the airline’s fifth destination in Pakistan.

Flight F3 655 from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport arrived in Pakistan’s second largest city to a traditional water cannon salute followed by ceremonial cake-cutting festivities graced by airport and airline officials, including crew operating the inaugural flight.

According to a press release, the new twice-weekly flights take flyadeal’s total capacity between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan up to 18 scheduled services each week across five cities, which include Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Sialkot — all launched in phases since February this year.

Flyadeal launches operations in Pakistan with inaugural flights to Islamabad, Peshawar

Chief Executive Officer flyadeal Steven Greenway said: “It’s been an incredible achievement to build a countrywide operation from one to five cities across Pakistan in just eight months.

“Entering any market is always a baby step process. But our operational and commercial teams have done an impressive job to plan, launch, expand and set up the necessary infrastructure so quickly to sell, market and promote our flights in a short space of time.”

Head of Sales flyadeal Farooq Ahmad, speaking on arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, added: “Pakistan has proved to be one of flyadeal’s success stories.

As capital of Punjab province, Lahore is also known as the home of poets, philiosphers and artists. A major centre for education, publishing and being the country’s cultural hub, Lahore is recognised as a UNESCO City of Literature.

flyadeal currently operates a modern fleet of 42 A320s from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to more than 30 seasonal and year-round destinations in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and South Asia.

By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to triple its network to over 100 destinations with more than 100 aircraft.

Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal flyadeal in Lahore fifth destination in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia’s flyadeal launches fifth destination in Pakistan

President Zardari to attend World Summit for Social Development in Doha this week

JI slams hefty e-challan fines as ‘robbery’ of Karachiites

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Policeman killed, two injured in explosion at CTD police station in Peshawar

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli’s T20I half-century record

Zardari spells out CPEC benefits during G-B visit

PM Sharif reiterates govt commitment to protection of press freedom, journalists

Read more stories