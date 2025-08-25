Flyadeal launches operations in Pakistan with inaugural flights to Islamabad, Peshawar

Flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier, officially expanded its scheduled operations to Pakistan with the arrival of the airline’s inaugural flight at Islamabad International Airport and Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP), Peshawar.

In a press release, Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said that the inaugural flight on Monday at Peshawar’s airport was welcomed with a cake-cutting ceremony organized by Menzies RAS at the International Departure Lounge in front of the CIP Lounge.

“Earlier, on August 24, 2025, Flyadeal’s inaugural flight FAD 651/652 arrived at Islamabad International Airport and was accorded a traditional water salute upon arrival,” the PAA said.

It added that the aircraft from Riyadh landed ahead of schedule at 06:08am with 65 passengers on board and was accorded a traditional water salute.

“The return flight departed at 07:33am, carrying 172 passengers.”

The carrier will operate a weekly flight between Riyadh and Islamabad every Sunday.

“The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) welcomed Flyadeal’s entry into Pakistan’s aviation market, noting that the new services to Peshawar and Islamabad will strengthen connectivity, facilitate passenger convenience, and further boost ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” the PAA said.

Earlier in February, Flyadeal, officially launched its operations to Pakistan with its inaugural flight landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The airline announced to operate two weekly flights to Karachi, with services from both Jeddah and Riyadh.