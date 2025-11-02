BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Sports

New Zealand’s Jamieson back for West Indies T20s, Henry rested

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2025 10:59am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kyle Jamieson was included in the New Zealand squad for the Twenty20 series against West Indies on Sunday despite missing the one-day series against England with a side injury, but his fellow paceman Matt Henry has been rested.

Spinner Ish Sodhi also returns for the five-match series beginning in Auckland on Wednesday, which offers coach Rob Walter a final chance to see his team in action before he names a provisional squad for the World Cup in India early next year.

Henry, who missed the England series with a calf injury, will sit out the series for what New Zealand Cricket described as a “pre-planned conditioning block” to ensure he is fit for the ODI and test series against the tourists.

Matt Henry, Young power New Zealand to nine-wicket ODI win over Sri Lanka

Former skipper Kane Williamson announced his retirement from the format earlier on Sunday.

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi

