New Zealand’s Jamieson back for West Indies T20s, Henry rested

Kyle Jamieson was included in the New Zealand squad for the Twenty20 series against West Indies on Sunday despite missing the one-day series against England with a side injury, but his fellow paceman Matt Henry has been rested.

Spinner Ish Sodhi also returns for the five-match series beginning in Auckland on Wednesday, which offers coach Rob Walter a final chance to see his team in action before he names a provisional squad for the World Cup in India early next year.

Henry, who missed the England series with a calf injury, will sit out the series for what New Zealand Cricket described as a “pre-planned conditioning block” to ensure he is fit for the ODI and test series against the tourists.

Former skipper Kane Williamson announced his retirement from the format earlier on Sunday.

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi