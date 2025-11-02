SC announces senior level administrative appointments

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday announced a series of senior-level administrative appointments aimed at ensuring operational continuity and advancing reforms within the Court’s administrative framework.

According to the statement issued by the Supreme Court on Saturday, Sohail Mohammad Laghari, District and Sessions Judge, Sindh High Court, has been appointed as Registrar (BS-22) of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, on deputation.

On October 30, Muhammad Salim Khan had resigned as Registrar of the Supreme Court after almost one year of service.

The statement said that Laghari is presently serving as Secretary, Supreme Judicial Council (BS-22). He has previously served as the SHC Registrar and he brings with him extensive experience in judicial management and institutional administration.

In another appointment, Fakhar Zaman, District and Sessions Judge, Peshawar High Court, currently serving as Additional Registrar (Administration), has been appointed as Director General (Reforms) (BS-22) in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on deputation. With advanced qualifications in law and development, Zaman brings over three decades of experience in institutional reforms, policy innovation, and judicial education.

The Secretariat of the Supreme Judicial Council requisitioned the services of Abid Rizwan Abid, District and Sessions Judge, Lahore High Court, for appointment as Secretary, Supreme Judicial Council (BS-22), on deputation.

Additionally, Deputy Registrar (Judicial) (BS-20) Muhammad Abbas Zaidi is assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar (Judicial) (BS-21), while Zulfikar Ahmed, Deputy Registrar, posted as Officer In-charge Branch Registry Karachi has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar (BS-21) Branch Registry Karachi, Mohammad Safdar Mehmood, Deputy Registrar posted as Officer in-charge Branch Registry Lahore has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar (BS-21) Lahore, Branch Registry, Mujahid Mehmood, Deputy Registrar, Peshawar Branch Registry has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar Branch Registry Peshawar, Fawad Ahmad, Deputy Registrar, has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar and Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Registrar (Administration) (BS-20), has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar (Administration) (BS-21). Moreover, Senior Deputy Director (Software) (BS19) Sohail Ahmed has been assigned the charge of Director IT (BS-20).

These appointments reaffirm the Supreme Court’s commitment to institutional reform, efficient service delivery, and the strengthening of administrative structures that support the dispensation of justice.

