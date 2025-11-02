BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-02

SC announces senior level administrative appointments

Terence J Sigamony Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday announced a series of senior-level administrative appointments aimed at ensuring operational continuity and advancing reforms within the Court’s administrative framework.

According to the statement issued by the Supreme Court on Saturday, Sohail Mohammad Laghari, District and Sessions Judge, Sindh High Court, has been appointed as Registrar (BS-22) of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, on deputation.

On October 30, Muhammad Salim Khan had resigned as Registrar of the Supreme Court after almost one year of service.

The statement said that Laghari is presently serving as Secretary, Supreme Judicial Council (BS-22). He has previously served as the SHC Registrar and he brings with him extensive experience in judicial management and institutional administration.

In another appointment, Fakhar Zaman, District and Sessions Judge, Peshawar High Court, currently serving as Additional Registrar (Administration), has been appointed as Director General (Reforms) (BS-22) in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on deputation. With advanced qualifications in law and development, Zaman brings over three decades of experience in institutional reforms, policy innovation, and judicial education.

The Secretariat of the Supreme Judicial Council requisitioned the services of Abid Rizwan Abid, District and Sessions Judge, Lahore High Court, for appointment as Secretary, Supreme Judicial Council (BS-22), on deputation.

Additionally, Deputy Registrar (Judicial) (BS-20) Muhammad Abbas Zaidi is assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar (Judicial) (BS-21), while Zulfikar Ahmed, Deputy Registrar, posted as Officer In-charge Branch Registry Karachi has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar (BS-21) Branch Registry Karachi, Mohammad Safdar Mehmood, Deputy Registrar posted as Officer in-charge Branch Registry Lahore has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar (BS-21) Lahore, Branch Registry, Mujahid Mehmood, Deputy Registrar, Peshawar Branch Registry has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar Branch Registry Peshawar, Fawad Ahmad, Deputy Registrar, has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar and Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Registrar (Administration) (BS-20), has been assigned the current charge of Additional Registrar (Administration) (BS-21). Moreover, Senior Deputy Director (Software) (BS19) Sohail Ahmed has been assigned the charge of Director IT (BS-20).

These appointments reaffirm the Supreme Court’s commitment to institutional reform, efficient service delivery, and the strengthening of administrative structures that support the dispensation of justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court Supreme Court of Pakistan Muhammad Salim Khan Sohail Mohammad Laghari

Comments

200 characters

SC announces senior level administrative appointments

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Read more stories