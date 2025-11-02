BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Punjab govt to remodel ‘Data Darbar’

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a mega project for the expansion and remodelling of Lahore’s historic and bustling landmark, Data Darbar, marking a significant step toward improving urban infrastructure and promoting religious tourism in the province.

Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yaseen visited the project site on Saturday to review the ongoing work. During the visit, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq briefed the minister on key features of the project, while TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain provided details regarding the redesign of adjacent roads to ensure smoother traffic flow in the area.

The Minister stated that the project includes the development of modern, dust-free sitting areas for visitors, pedestrian subways, and dedicated pedestrian zones for safer movement. “As part of the remodelling plan, the road passing in front of Data Darbar will be removed, while the surrounding buildings and the Metro Bus area will be renovated and beautified,” Yaseen said.

He added that the initiative aims to enhance the beauty of Data Darbar to international standards, promoting religious tourism and improving the overall urban environment. Yaseen further emphasised that this project would bring a visible transformation to one of Lahore’s most congested areas, noting that development and public welfare projects are being carried out across all corners of Punjab.

