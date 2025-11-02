Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,550 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,900 to Rs 8,900 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,900 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,250 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 15,225 per maund, 4000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund and 1200 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025