Govt, private sector urged to invest in agri research

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

LAHORE: Agricultural productivity is very low and must be improved. Both the government and private sector need to invest in research, and the government will fund anyone conducting research in agriculture. Better seeds are the key to progress.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain during his address at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. On the occasion, LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, Vice President Khurram Lodhi, SAARC Chamber Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar, former LCCI President Muhammad Ali Mian, and Executive Committee members were also present.

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said that Food Security is one of the most important ministries of the country and Pakistan is among the nations facing serious food security challenges. He said that the per-acre crop yield in Pakistan is significantly lower compared to other countries in the region. Wheat, rice, and cotton bale production has declined compared to the previous year.

He said that despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan is importing food items and fertilizers, which is highly alarming. Our seed quality cannot compete globally and requires immediate reforms. Special focus should be given to food processing and the halal food industry to improve the economy through value-addition.

Saigol said that the country’s population is increasing while food production is declining. Nearly 50% of the population has fallen below the poverty line, leading to rising crime rates. He said that cotton production has fallen from over 10 million bales to around 7 million, and almost 30% of produce is wasted during harvest, representing a major system failure.

He urged the government to take immediate steps for compensating farmer losses, increasing the wheat support price, and developing the agricultural sector on modern lines.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain further said that he has always worked for the improvement of all sectors and had previously held the portfolio of Industries & Production by choice. Food security has now become a global issue and is being considered extremely important worldwide. He said work is underway to bring the policy rate into single digits, while relief has already been provided in electricity tariffs for industry.

He said that Pakistan’s economy is agriculture-based, with agriculture contributing 25% to GDP and ranked second after textiles in exports. He highlighted that from 2013 to 2018, the government resolved severe power and gas crises.

Electricity was the biggest challenge for industrial growth while RLNG was introduced to end the gas crisis and economic indicators were improved to protect Pakistan from default. However, the IMF programme requires tough decisions which negatively impact growth.

He informed that the National Seed Regulatory Authority has been established, counterfeit seeds are being strictly controlled, and a Track & Trace system is being introduced for certified seeds. Banks have been instructed to enhance financing for agriculture, along with better SME financing.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that fertilizer shortages have been prevented and prices have also been controlled. He stated that agri-based industries have massive global demand, with huge opportunities for halal meat and rice exports. Pakistan is among major nations in livestock and milk production, yet the country is importing 89% of its edible oil, which must be reduced.

