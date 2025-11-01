Punjab plans expansion of Kamran Barah Dari

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started preparations to create a modern recreational spot in the provincial capital which involves the expansion project of the historic Kamran Barah Dari.

In this connection, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yaseen chaired a meeting on Friday, in which the participants reviewed recommendations regarding the expansion project of the historic Kamran Barah Dari.

On this occasion, Punjab Housing Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore DG Mansoor Ahmed briefed provincial minister about the project’s specifications.

As per the details, the area of Kamran Barah Dari will be increased from 5 acres to 15 acres, and initial cost estimates for project completion have been prepared. Moreover, facilities will include the Ravi Show Restaurant made of wood, atrium dining, ship dining, sky dining, and a bakery. Additionally, a golf court, walking paths, carriage track, fountains, play area, and selfie points will be allocated. Charbagh-style landscaping, decorative lighting and a two-acre parking area will also be developed.

