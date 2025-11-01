Punjab govt denies social media claims

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has strongly rejected false and misleading propaganda circulating on social media regarding the registration of Imams and Khateebs.

A spokesperson for the department clarified that the Punjab government has not issued any rules or regulations for the registration of mosque Imams or scholars. Reports claiming that Friday sermons require prior permission are completely baseless and contrary to facts.

The spokesperson further stated that the news circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups is misleading, urging the public and religious scholars not to pay attention to such fake propaganda.