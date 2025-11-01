BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-11-01

China stocks end week lower as investors lock in gains

Reuters Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 07:43am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended the week lower, paring earlier gains, after touching a decade-high this week, as investors booked profits following a US-China trade truce and shifted their focus to domestic corporate earnings and economic fundamentals.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had agreed with President Xi Jinping to trim tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming US soybean purchases and keeping rare-earths exports flowing.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 1.5 percent down on Friday, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.4 percent.

“The kind of reaction has become of a habit in China’s stock market: good news comes out, and prices dip,” said Zeng Wenkai, chief investment officer at Shengqi Asset Management Co.

“Still, we’re staying positive. The 4,000-point level might get tested a few more times, but the overall trend is still pointing up.”

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose above the psychologically-significant 4,000 level for the first time in 10 years this week, after US and China officials hinted a trade framework last Sunday that buoyed sentiment.

The CSI300 Index was down 0.4 percent this week, while the Hong Kong Index was down 0.8 percent.

For October, Hong Kong stocks underperformed their mainland peers, dropping more than 3 percent and marking their first monthly decline since April.

“This (US-China) is a pause button deal, not a reset button: it helps repair market sentiment and eases tariff burdens on the real economy, but it doesn’t signal a turn in structural tech decoupling,” said Li Hao, research director at Beijing-based Cypress Fund.

China stocks Hang Seng CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks end week lower as investors lock in gains

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories