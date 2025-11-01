BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
PBA elects office-bearers

Press Release Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 08:39am

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association held its Annual General Body Meeting on Friday at Karachi. Majority of members from TV & Radio category were present at the meeting.

In addition to the permanent board members, the following Three (3) TV members were elected by the General Body as directors on PBA Board in the elected member category namely: Neo TV (Chaudhry Abdul Rehman), Mehran TV (Ghulam Nabi Morai), City 42 (Verda Naqvi).

The following Radio members were elected unopposed by the general body as directors on PBA Board: FM-106.2 (Shahid Jamal), Radio Awaz (Mirza Muhammad Naeem), FM-89 (Nazafreen S. Lakhani), FM-91 (Sara Taher Khan), FM-105 (Zulfiqar Ali Shah).

Thereafter, the Board meeting was convened and the board elected the following office bearers of PBA for the year 2025-2026: Chairman Mian Amer Mehmood (Dunya TV), Senior Vice Chairman Salman Iqbal (ARY), Vice Chairman Ibrahim Rahman (Geo TV), Secretary General Shakeel Masud Hussain (Dawn News), Joint Secretary Ahmed Zuberi (Aaj TV) and Finance Secretary M. Athar Kazi (KTN).

All the office bearers were elected unopposed.

