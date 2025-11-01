BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-11-01

ATB concludes Pakistan Roadshow

Recorder Report Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) successfully concluded its Pakistan Roadshow, held from October 27 to 31, 2025, across three major cities: Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

The roadshow gathered over 200 Pakistani travel trade and media representatives, connecting them with Azerbaijani tourism stakeholders, including five prominent local partners from Azerbaijan’s tourism industry, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Shahdag Mountain Resort, and Absheron Hotel Group (AHG), top hotel chains, and destination management companies.

Together, they presented the country’s wide-ranging travel experiences - from cultural and heritage tourism to adventure, wellness, and MICE segments - highlighting Azerbaijan’s accessibility, safety, and year-round appeal for Pakistani travellers.

During the B2B sessions, partners engaged with representatives from the local travel trade, airlines, and media to strengthen cooperation and develop new business opportunities.

Key highlights included presentations on family travel experiences, mountain and ski resorts, wellness tourism, and major upcoming events. The roadshow concluded with the networking and media briefing in Islamabad and among the participants participated by Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Samir Ahmedli, Deputy of the Mission, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

