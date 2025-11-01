CM Maryam chairs meeting: Plan aimed at ensuring public order devised

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the seventh consecutive meeting on law & order, to review peace and security measures being taken in the province.

In the meeting, the Punjab government devised a new strategic direction for effective enforcement of law by approving strict measures and prompt actions to ensure public order. The government has imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers in the province. This decision is aimed at curbing hate speech for incitement of violence and public disorder, reinforcing Punjab government’s strong commitment to establish lasting peace and harmony.

The Punjab government has also approved use of CCTV cameras and advanced technology for real-time monitoring and enforcement of Loudspeaker Act, because elements found committing violation of the Act, along with providing facilitation to illegal foreign residents would be dealt with iron hands.

The Punjab government has clarified that Friday sermons (‘Khutba’) and the five daily calls to prayers (‘Azaan’) are exempted from this ban. In view of respecting sanctity of mosques and religious practices, the provincial Government has announced a province-wide initiative for the renovation, beautification and restoration of mosques. Under this program, all necessary facilities would be provided, including clearance of surrounding roads and improvements in drainage and infrastructure networks.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned that stipend distribution for more than 65,000 Imams (‘Aima Karam’) must be completed in a transparent and efficient manner. For this purpose, the Punjab government has launched a digital mapping project for all mosques across Punjab to ensure acquiring accurate data along with maintaining transparent record-keeping.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy against such nefarious elements, the Punjab government said that if it had found anyone involved in spreading hate or violence through loudspeakers, it would launch a crackdown and bring them to justice. However, no restrictions have been placed on any law-abiding religious organization. Religious groups following the prescribed code of conduct can continue their activities freely. The Punjab government will fully support organizations promoting interfaith harmony and peace.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing campaign against illegal weapons, and Chief Minister Punjab expressed satisfaction over public cooperation in surrendering unlicensed arms. The government has decided to take strict action against anyone found possessing or concealing illegal weapons. Moreover, Punjab government announced severe penalties for those aiding or facilitating illegal foreign nationals. She said, “On digital front, individuals spreading hate, falsehood or incitement on social media will face strict prosecution under PECA Act. To combat such activities, special monitoring units have been activated to track and remove hate-based digital content.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Punjab government’s commitment to promote lasting peace and order in the province. She noted, “Punjab is the cradle of peace, and will never be allowed to become a breeding ground for making chaos and division.”

