Jazz collaborates with easypaisa for CallPerks facility

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has partnered with easypaisa to bring its proprietary AdTech platform, CallPerks, to easypaisa’s digital banking ecosystem.

The collaboration underscores Jazz’s commitment to empowering brands with innovative, data-driven solutions that transform how customers experience brand communication.

CallPerks, developed by Jazz, turns routine outgoing calls into opportunities for meaningful engagement by replacing traditional ring-back tones with personalized, real-time audio messages. Through this partnership, easypaisa and its brand partners will be able to use the platform to reach customers with tailored content that strengthens brand recall and drives more effective communication.

Ali Fahd, Head of Jazz Lifestyle Ventures, said, “Being the market leader, Jazz holds a unique position to reach and engage customers through its CallPerks platform. This partnership enables easypaisa to leverage CallPerks’ innovative AdTech capabilities to effectively reach its target audience with personalized, high-impact communication.”

Khurram Warraich, Chief Digital Lending Officer at easypaisa, said: “We are delighted to partner with Jazz on this innovative initiative. CallPerks aligns perfectly with easypaisa’s mission to enhance customer engagement through digital-first experiences. By integrating this platform into our ecosystem, we can provide our customers and brand partners with more relevant, personalized interactions that add value beyond traditional financial services.”

This partnership not only bridges AdTech and fintech but also sets new benchmarks for how businesses can use voice as a channel for real-time customer engagement. By combining Jazz’s technological innovation with easypaisa’s reach in digital banking, the two companies are driving forward a more connected, data-driven future that enhances everyday experiences for millions of Pakistanis.

