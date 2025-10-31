BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
PPP finalises name for AJK prime minister-ship; announcement expected soon

BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:42pm

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has reportedly resolved to nominate Chaudhry Yaseen for the post of Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, with the formal announcement anticipated in Muzaffarabad in the near term, Aaj News reported.

According to party sources, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delayed the announcement to allow for final consultations with allied forces and to firm up the party’s strategic roadmap ahead of the move.

The decision follows internal meetings held at Zardari House, Islamabad, where the PPP leadership evaluated its prospects in the region.

President, PM discuss AJK situation

The party’s statement points to its three-generation history of championing the Kashmir cause and stresses its intention to leverage its political position in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has declined to join the PPP-led administration in Azad Kashmir.

Sources within the PML-N said that unless the PPP guarantees elections before the current assembly’s tenure ends, the party will refrain from participating in power sharing, even if the PPP finalises the candidate.

The announcement, once made, may shape the political-economic dynamics of Azad Kashmir, particularly in terms of governance priorities, alliance formations and fiscal allocations for the region.

Analysts say the selection of Yaseen signals the PPP’s ambition to assert control and steer policy direction.

