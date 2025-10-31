BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
BOP 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.36%)
DCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
DGKC 219.10 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.24%)
FCCL 51.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.06%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.77%)
HUBC 218.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.63%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.4%)
MLCF 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.03%)
NBP 216.25 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (1.97%)
PAEL 50.68 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (4.34%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.37%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PPL 186.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.68%)
PREMA 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.32%)
SNGP 130.30 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (2.54%)
SSGC 36.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.12%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
TPLP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.1%)
TRG 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
BR100 16,639 Increased By 233.8 (1.43%)
BR30 53,461 Increased By 1039.6 (1.98%)
KSE100 158,946 Increased By 2212.7 (1.41%)
KSE30 48,382 Increased By 630 (1.32%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-31

President, PM discuss AJK situation

Naveed Butt Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting at the President’s House on Thursday.

The discussions focused on the political situation in the country, including political changes in Azad Kashmir, as well as the future political strategy.

Alongside the two leaders, key members from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also attended the meeting. Sources revealed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman, and Syed Naveed Qamar were present. Federal Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, and Prime Minister’s Adviser Senator Rana Sanaullah also participated in the discussions.

According to sources, the meeting held detailed consultations on crucial national and political matters. The potential political changes in Azad Kashmir were also discussed, while the coalition leadership deliberated on the country’s current political scenario and future strategies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

AJK PM Shehbaz Sharif President Asif Ali Zardari AJK situation

Comments

200 characters

President, PM discuss AJK situation

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Read more stories