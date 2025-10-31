President, PM discuss AJK situation

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting at the President’s House on Thursday.

The discussions focused on the political situation in the country, including political changes in Azad Kashmir, as well as the future political strategy.

Alongside the two leaders, key members from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also attended the meeting. Sources revealed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman, and Syed Naveed Qamar were present. Federal Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, and Prime Minister’s Adviser Senator Rana Sanaullah also participated in the discussions.

According to sources, the meeting held detailed consultations on crucial national and political matters. The potential political changes in Azad Kashmir were also discussed, while the coalition leadership deliberated on the country’s current political scenario and future strategies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025