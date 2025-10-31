BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee holds above record low on state bank dollar sales, ends month flat

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 04:28pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee fell on Friday but managed to hold above its all-time low on the back of intermittent dollar sales by state-run banks that also helped the currency end the month on a quiet note.

The rupee had rallied to a peak of 87.6250 earlier this month following heavy-handed intervention by the central bank, but has since shed those gains to once again hover close to its record low of 88.80, hit in late-September.

The currency ended Friday’s session slightly lower at 88.7650 and was little changed month-on-month.

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were both down 0.4% each, tracking weakness in Asian peers, but were set to end October over 4.5% higher - their best monthly gain since March.

While traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to continue keeping a lid on rupee volatility, the broad bias is geared towards depreciation in the absence of clear progress on a U.S.-India trade deal.

A pact between New Delhi and Washington is “very near,” a senior government official said last week.

Elsewhere, signs of cooling U.S.-China trade tensions helped support Asian currencies this week, even as a hawkish tilt in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s commentary boosted the dollar and U.S. bond yields.

“Measures of FX volatility have fallen to fresh year to date lows this week highlighting that current market conditions remain supportive for FX carry trades,” MUFG said in a note.

Carry trades involve borrowing low interest currencies to buy currencies with better yields.

The dollar index was last at 99.54, on course to end the month 1.8% higher, while Asian currencies were mostly stronger. The rupee was down 1% for the week.

Traders will keep a close watch on portfolio flows related to initial public offerings next week that could help the rupee find modest relief.

India Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee holds above record low on state bank dollar sales, ends month flat

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

Authorities mull over construction of airports in DI Khan, Azad Kashmir

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

Islamabad pushes for US partnership to develop critical minerals

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Read more stories