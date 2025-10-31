BML 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
BOP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
CNERGY 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.36%)
CPHL 84.18 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.94%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.77%)
DGKC 218.88 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.14%)
FCCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.37%)
GCIL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.45%)
HUBC 218.95 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.07%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.48%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.09%)
MLCF 94.30 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.33%)
NBP 218.89 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.22%)
PAEL 52.46 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (8.01%)
PIAHCLA 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.62%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PPL 187.50 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.5%)
PREMA 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PRL 34.33 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.57%)
PTC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (5.67%)
SNGP 129.99 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (2.3%)
SSGC 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.37%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.39%)
TPLP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
TREET 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.53%)
TRG 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.64%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
BR100 16,784 Increased By 378.6 (2.31%)
BR30 53,849 Increased By 1427.9 (2.72%)
KSE100 160,052 Increased By 3319.2 (2.12%)
KSE30 48,759 Increased By 1006.8 (2.11%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Victoria Mboko rallies in Hong Kong

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 12:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Third-seeded Canadian Victoria Mboko overcame a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set Thursday to advance to the Hong Kong Tennis Open quarterfinals.

Mboko swept the last five games to defeat Alexandra Eala of the Philippines 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours, 27 minutes. Mboko balanced eight aces with nine double faults and saved six of 10 break points to set up a meeting with No. 6 seed Anna Kalinskaya of Russia, a 6-1, 6-1 winner against China’s Shuai Zhang in 51 minutes.

Top seed Belinda Bencic and unseeded Himeno Sakatsume of Japan also moved into the quarterfinals with victories in straight sets. Bencic beat China’s Yafan Wang 6-2, 6-2 and Sakatsume defeated Hong Kong hopeful Eudice Chong 6-2, 6-1.

Jiangxi Open

No. 3 seed Alycia Parks posted an unusual 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 win against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan to reach the quarterfinals in Jiujiang, China.

Parks committed 11 double faults but converted six of nine break chances to finish in one hour, 38 minutes. She’ll face Russian Anna Blinkova, who knocked out No. 6 seed Anna Bondar of Hungary 7-6 (3), 7-5.

No. 8 seed Anastasia Zakharova of Russia was also eliminated, falling 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 to Dominika Salkova from the Czech Republic. Salkova’s quarterfinal opponent will be China’s Zhuoxuan Bai, who outlasted countrywoman Hanyu Guo 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in two hours and 17 minutes.

Chennai Open

Lanlana Tararudee converted 7 of 13 break-point chances on her way to stunning No. 1 seed Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 in Chennai, India.

Tararudee benefited from Sonmez’s five double faults and advanced to face Russian Polina Iatcenko, a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa.

The other upset of the day saw Slovakia’s Mia Pohankova take down French ninth seed Diane Parry 6-3, 6-4. No. 3 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia, No. 4 seed Janice Tjen of Indonesia, No. 7 seed Kimberly Birrell and Arina Rodionova of Australia and Joanna Garland of Taiwan also advanced.

Victoria Mboko

Comments

200 characters

Victoria Mboko rallies in Hong Kong

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

PPL eyes Balochistan’s mineral wealth under new exploration approval

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM orders int’l forensic audit of PRAL system

Read more stories