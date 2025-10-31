BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet’s 13 members sworn in

  • As per Governor House, former finance advisor Muzzammil Aslam included in cabinet
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:58pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is taking oath from the new provincial cabinet members at the Governor House in Peshawar on October 31, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@PTIOfficial
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is taking oath from the new provincial cabinet members at the Governor House in Peshawar on October 31, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@PTIOfficial

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has taken oath from the new provincial cabinet members at the Governor House in Peshawar on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem, members of the national and provincial assemblies, party leaders, and other prominent figures.

The new cabinet includes a total of 13 members, including 10 ministers, two advisors, and one special assistant.

KP govt publishes performance book instead of ads: adviser to CM

KP CM Afridi has included various experienced and capable members in his team so that the administrative and public affairs of the province can be run in a better manner.

According to the Governor House, former finance advisor Muzzammil Aslam has been included in the cabinet. The KP cabinet also includes Mina Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Aqibullah, Shafi Jan, Khaliq-ur-Rehman, and Dr Amjad.

Moreover, Riaz Khan, Fakhar Jahan, and Taj Muhammad Tarand from Buner have also been incorporated in the cabinet.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the KP governor congratulated the provincial ministers and extended his best wishes to them.

KP Cabinet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM 13 member KP cabinet Chief Minister Afridi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi

Comments

200 characters

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet’s 13 members sworn in

Peace talks boost sentiment: KSE-100 gains over 3% to snap 7-day losing streak

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

PPP finalises name for AJK prime minister-ship; announcement expected soon

Authorities mull over construction of airports in DI Khan, Azad Kashmir

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

JW Global, Al Arabia forge joint venture to establish beverage plant in Pakistan

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

Islamabad pushes for US partnership to develop critical minerals

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

Read more stories