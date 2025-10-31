New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet’s 13 members sworn in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has taken oath from the new provincial cabinet members at the Governor House in Peshawar on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem, members of the national and provincial assemblies, party leaders, and other prominent figures.

The new cabinet includes a total of 13 members, including 10 ministers, two advisors, and one special assistant.

KP CM Afridi has included various experienced and capable members in his team so that the administrative and public affairs of the province can be run in a better manner.

According to the Governor House, former finance advisor Muzzammil Aslam has been included in the cabinet. The KP cabinet also includes Mina Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Aqibullah, Shafi Jan, Khaliq-ur-Rehman, and Dr Amjad.

Moreover, Riaz Khan, Fakhar Jahan, and Taj Muhammad Tarand from Buner have also been incorporated in the cabinet.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the KP governor congratulated the provincial ministers and extended his best wishes to them.