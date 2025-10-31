BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 34.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.87%)
CNERGY 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.77%)
CPHL 84.08 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
DCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 219.88 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.6%)
FCCL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.98%)
FFL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
GCIL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.06%)
HUBC 218.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.63%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.58%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
MLCF 94.51 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.56%)
NBP 217.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.33%)
PAEL 52.41 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (7.91%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PPL 186.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.69%)
PREMA 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.9%)
PTC 36.68 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (5.55%)
SNGP 129.70 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.07%)
SSGC 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.94%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
TREET 33.23 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.44%)
TRG 74.61 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.73%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
BR100 16,775 Increased By 369.7 (2.25%)
BR30 53,778 Increased By 1356.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 160,011 Increased By 3277.7 (2.09%)
KSE30 48,716 Increased By 964 (2.02%)
India bonds continue to drop before weekly debt sale

  • The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was at 6.5863%
Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 11:05am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds extended losses in early trade on Friday as traders stayed cautious ahead of the weekly debt auction, following a sharp sell-off the previous day after hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was at 6.5863% as of 10:30 a.m. IST.

It settled at 6.5730% on Thursday, its highest close since September 30 and the biggest single day jump in six weeks.

Bond yields rise when prices fall. New Delhi is set to sell bonds worth 320 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) including 50 billion rupees of 29-year old green bonds.

“Demand at the auction will be crucial, but it is unlikely to drive 10-yr yield below 6.55%,” a trader at a private bank said.

“We have oversold and are looking for strong catalysts to resume buying.”

The Indian 10-year yield broke crucial level of 6.55% on Thursday, after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled in his speech that a December rate cut was not yet a done deal, even as the market had widely priced it in.

The following rout in US Treasuries spilled into India bonds, already hurt by supply-demand concerns and tight liquidity.

India’s banking system liquidity has swung between deficit and surplus in the past few weeks, with negligible net liquidity injections amid the RBI’s interventions to anchor the rupee.

A shrinking banking system liquidity in the market has kept the volumes thin, traders said.

Traders are also tracking a potential US-India trade deal that could reduce tariff impact on growth and have a bearing on the rate easing trajectory.

India bonds continue to drop before weekly debt sale

